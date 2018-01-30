Pujara returns to Yorkshire for England tour preparation

LONDON (Reuters) - India test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has signed for a second stint with English county Yorkshire to prepare for his national side’s tour of the country later this year.

The 30-year-old, who played for Yorkshire in 2015, will share overseas duties with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, giving the county three of the world’s top six test batsmen -- England captain Joe Root being the other -- on their staff.

“It’s an honour for me to play for the same county as (former India batsmen) Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar, and each time I’ve played county cricket it has improved me as a player,” Pujara said in a club statement.

“That’s the plan again in 2018. I just want to score as many runs as possible for Yorkshire and soak up as much as I can from the whole experience.”

Known for his defensive technique, Pujara went unsold in the recent auction for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 competition but bats at the important number three position in the test side.

India will play five tests in England, starting at Edgbaston on Aug. 1.