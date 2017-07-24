FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
India's Rahul to miss Galle test with fever
#Sports News
July 24, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 14 days ago

India's Rahul to miss Galle test with fever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Lokesh Rahul (L) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli (C) and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin after taking the catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (not pictured) during the final day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo , September 1, 2015.Dinuka Liyanawatte Picture Supplied by Action Images

(Reuters) - Indian opening batsman Lokesh Rahul has been ruled out of this week's first test against Sri Lanka in Galle with viral fever, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

Rahul had been due to return to the Indian starting lineup after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the home test series against Australia.

"There are no major health concerns and he is making rapid progress, much to the satisfaction of the medical team," BCCI said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, he is advised further rest and hence will not be available for selection for the first Test match against Sri Lanka, which starts on July 26 at Galle."

Abhinav Mukund is expected to replace Rahul at the top of the batting order alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas; Editing by Ian Chadband

