5 days ago
Sri Lanka's Chandimal, Thirimanne return for second India test
#Sports News
August 1, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 5 days ago

Sri Lanka's Chandimal, Thirimanne return for second India test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - Second Test - Emirates Durham ICG - 30/5/16 Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal in action batting Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

(Reuters) - Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been included in the 16-man squad for the second test of the three-match series against India which begins on Thursday after recovering from illness.

Chandimal, 27, missed the first test due to pneumonia, as India won by 304 runs at Galle, but will return as Sri Lanka look to level the series at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

He will be joined by batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who last played an international test in June 2016.

Thirimanne will replace the injured Asela Gunaratne, who has been ruled out of the series with a fractured thumb, while seamer Suranga Lakmal has been excluded due to back problems, according to media reports.

Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who was dropped for the first match, is set to return. Veteran Rangana Herath, who suffered a finger injury and failed to bat in the final innings of the first test, has been retained in the squad.

India can seal the series with a win in Colombo, before the final test commences on August 12 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir

