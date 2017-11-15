FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watling in doubt for Wellington test versus West Indies
November 15, 2017

Watling in doubt for Wellington test versus West Indies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling is in doubt for the first test against West Indies as he battles to recover from a hip injury but has been named in a 12-man squad for the Wellington match starting on Dec. 1.

Cricket - New Zealand v South Africa - second cricket test match - Centurion Park, Centurion, South Africa - 30/8/2016. New Zealand's BJ Watling plays a shot. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An extra player would be added to the squad following the warmup match between New Zealand A and West Indies but the squad was otherwise settled, New Zealand Cricket said in a media release on Wednesday.

“Aside from a question mark over BJ, we have a fully fit squad who have all shown they have what it takes to perform at test level,” selector Gavin Larsen said.

“We want to hit the ground running for that first match at the Basin Reserve. It’s a special place to play cricket and we’re determined to start the summer on a positive note.”

Colin de Grandhomme has been retained as a seam bowling allrounder, with Matt Henry the backup paceman behind Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner in the Kane Williamson-captained side.

New Zealand host the second match of the two-test series in Hamilton from Dec. 9.

Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

