Hales breaks Lord's one-day scoring record as Notts win cup

Cricket - Nottinghamshire vs Surrey - Royal London One-Day Cup Final - London, Britain - July 1, 2017 Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales celebrates with the trophy after winning the final Action Images/Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Alex Hales hit an unbeaten 187 and broke a host of batting records as he led Nottinghamshire to a convincing one-day cup final success over Surrey at Lord's on Saturday.

The England one-day specialist helped his county reach 298 for six to beat Surrey by four wickets with more than two overs to spare to win the 50-over Royal London Cup.

His haul was not only the highest individual score in a county final at Lord's but also the biggest List A score at the venue, beating David Boon's 166 for Australia against the MCC in 1989.

Hales, who also struck the highest one-day score by an England player last season when he hit 171 against Pakistan, was unsurprisingly named man of the match after eclipsing Mark Stoneman's impressive 144 not out in Surrey's innings of 297 for nine.