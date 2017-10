Cricket - England vs West Indies - Second One Day International - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - September 21, 2017 Fans in the stands as rain stops play Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

(Reuters) - The second one-day international between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge was abandoned because of heavy rain on Thursday.

Only 2.2 overs were possible after West Indies won the toss and elected to field first.

England reached 21 without loss when the rain arrived.

England lead the series 1-0 after a seven-wicket victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday.