Pakistan spinner Hafeez reported over bowling action

(Reuters) - Pakistan offspinner Mohammad Hafeez has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday’s third one-day international against Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

The legality of the 37-year-old’s bowling action was questioned by the match officials in their report, which was handed to Pakistan’s team management.

“Hafeez’s bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC illegal bowling action regulations,” the ICC said in a statement.

“He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Hafeez is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the assessments are known.”

Hafeez was suspended on two previous occasions for the same offence and served a 12-month ban, starting in July 2015, after his action was found to be illegal by the ICC for the second time within a two-year period.