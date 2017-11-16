FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan's Hafeez suspended from bowling in internationals
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 16, 2017 / 11:47 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Pakistan's Hafeez suspended from bowling in internationals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pakistan off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the ICC found his action to be illegal, the sport’s governing body said on Thursday.

Britain Cricket - Pakistan v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - Edgbaston - June 7, 2017 Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa' Quinton de Kock (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Match officials reported Hafeez in last month’s third one-day international against Sri Lanka.

“The assessment revealed that the majority of his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

Hafeez, 37, has been suspended on two previous occasions for the same offence and served a 12-month ban from July, 2015 after his action was found to be illegal for the second time in a two-year period.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.