FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
South Africa captain du Plessis to miss first test
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 3, 2017 / 10:27 AM / a month ago

South Africa captain du Plessis to miss first test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Second Test cricket match - Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - 02/01/2017. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot.Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will miss the first test against England at Lords starting on Thursday due to family reasons, the cricket board confirmed on Monday.

Du Plessis has stayed in South Africa to be with wife Imari following the birth of the couple's first child.

"Faf's wife gave birth to their first child last week but the difficult nature of the delivery has delayed his return to the UK," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"The mother and baby have settled at home, but he will be unable to make it back in time to take part in the first test. He will link up with the squad in the UK later this week."

Theunis de Bruyn or the uncapped Aiden Markram will replace du Plessis' in the side.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar will lead the team and become the 12th player to captain South Africa since their readmission to international cricket in 1992.

Better news for the squad is that experienced seamer Vernon Philander has been cleared to play.

He had sat out the drawn warm-up fixture against England Lions with an ankle injury.

Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.