February 2, 2018 / 7:15 PM / a day ago

Cricket - Injured Du Plessis ruled out of India series

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the one-day and Twenty20 series against India due to a fractured finger.

The injury could also sideline the 33-year-old from the first two tests against Australia next month.

It is another injury blow for the Proteas, who have already lost AB de Villiers due to a finger injury for the first three matches of the 50-over series against India.

Du Plessis fractured his right index finger in the six wicket loss to India in the opening ODI in Durban on Thursday, a match in which he scored a 120 runs to anchor the home innings.

He will be out of action for between three and six weeks, Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Friday, leaving him in a race against time to be fit for the first of four tests against Australia that start on March 1.

Farhaan Behardien has been called into the limited overs squad as a replacement, while the Proteas have also added uncapped Heinrich Klaasen as a reserve wicketkeeper-batsman.

There are five more ODIs in the series against India followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar

