FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket-South Africa plan to host game's first four-day test
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 27, 2017 / 3:54 PM / in 22 days

Cricket-South Africa plan to host game's first four-day test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dyllin Matthews (center) and Team South Africa (Winners) celebrate during the Red Bull Campus Cricket Knockout World Final at the Colts Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on September 12, 2017 / It was South Africa’s third title in this event and all the more impressive for achieving it on Sri Lanka’s home turf against the defending champions with 7 wickets and 28 balls to spare. // Dimitri Crusz/Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa have announced plans to play Zimbabwe in cricket’s first four-day test starting on Boxing Day in Port Elizabeth as part of their home summer calendar for the 2017/18 season.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are awaiting approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the four-day, day/night fixture, which would also be their first home ‘pink ball’ test.

The ICC will take a decision on whether to allow the game at their meeting next month.

The match will be the only test in a hastily arranged tour that fulfils CSA’s desire for a Boxing Day game, with India to follow in a three-test series starting in Cape Town on Jan. 5.

The other matches in the India series will be played in Pretoria (Jan. 13-17) and Johannesburg (Jan. 24-28), with six one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games to follow.

South Africa will complete a busy home summer with four tests against Australia in Durban (March 1-5), Port Elizabeth (9-13), Cape Town (22-26) and Johannesburg (March 30-April 3).

The team open their season with two tests against Bangladesh starting on Thursday in Potchefstroom.

The second test will be played in Bloemfontein (Oct. 6-10), followed by three ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.