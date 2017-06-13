FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
De Villiers to lead South Africa in T20 series v England
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 13, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 2 months ago

De Villiers to lead South Africa in T20 series v England

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 South Africa's AB De Villiers in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - AB de Villiers will captain South Africa in this month's three-match Twenty20 international series against England with regular skipper Faf du Plessis rested ahead of the test series.

De Villiers, who was criticised for his captaincy as he led the one-day international side to a first-round exit in the ongoing Champions Trophy, has ruled himself out of the test matches.

Seamer Dwaine Pretorius, who is also a powerful hitter with the bat, was included in the Twenty20 squad for the first time, though he has played 10 ODIs since making his debut last year.

“We are ready to give further opportunities to Andile Phehlukwayo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Jon-Jon Smuts and Dane Paterson, who all made their debuts in the recent series against Sri Lanka," Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the newcomers to play alongside world-class and experienced players like AB, Farhaan, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris and Wayne Parnell.”

Squad:

Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Mangaliso Mosehle, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.