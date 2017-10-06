Sri Lanka suspend Gunathilaka for six matches

Britain Cricket - India v Sri Lanka - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 8, 2017 Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka walks off dejected after being run out Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

(Reuters) - All-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended for six limited overs matches and fined 20 percent of his annual fee for misconduct during last month’s series loss to India, the SLC said on Thursday.

Gunathilaka was suspended after a complaint by team manager Asanka Gurusinha. Local media reported the 26-year-old had missed a training session.

“The board had asked the selectors not to consider Danushka for six white-ball games,” Gurusinha said. “Yes, it is for disciplinary reasons that they made that decision.”

Sri Lanka lost all three tests, five one-dayers and the solitary Twenty20 international against India.

Gunathilaka pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 29 and will miss Sri Lanka’s one-day series against Pakistan, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates later this month.