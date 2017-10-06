FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka suspend Gunathilaka for six matches
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 6, 2017 / 7:25 AM / in 13 days

Sri Lanka suspend Gunathilaka for six matches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Cricket - India v Sri Lanka - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 8, 2017 Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka walks off dejected after being run out Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

(Reuters) - All-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended for six limited overs matches and fined 20 percent of his annual fee for misconduct during last month’s series loss to India, the SLC said on Thursday.

Gunathilaka was suspended after a complaint by team manager Asanka Gurusinha. Local media reported the 26-year-old had missed a training session.

“The board had asked the selectors not to consider Danushka for six white-ball games,” Gurusinha said. “Yes, it is for disciplinary reasons that they made that decision.”

Sri Lanka lost all three tests, five one-dayers and the solitary Twenty20 international against India.

Gunathilaka pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 29 and will miss Sri Lanka’s one-day series against Pakistan, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.