5 days ago
Sri Lanka rest Herath for Pallekele dead rubber
#Sports News
August 8, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 5 days ago

Sri Lanka rest Herath for Pallekele dead rubber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 4, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath celebrates with captain Dinesh Chandimal after taking the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin.Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will rest spin spearhead Rangana Herath for the inconsequential third and final test against India in Pallekele, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with victories inside four days both in Galle and Colombo.

The 39-year-old complained of back stiffness at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, where Sri Lanka lost the second test by an innings and 53 runs.

The left-arm spinner, who has played 83 tests, captained Sri Lanka in Galle when regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal was down with pneumonia.

All-rounder Asela Gunaratne and paceman Nuwan Pradeep have already been ruled out of the series after suffering injuries during the first and second test respectively.

The third test starts from Saturday.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

