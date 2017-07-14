FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
24 days ago
Ervine's unbeaten 151 leads Zimbabwe recovery in Sri Lanka
#Sports News
July 14, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 24 days ago

Ervine's unbeaten 151 leads Zimbabwe recovery in Sri Lanka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Craig Ervine hit an unbeaten 151 for his highest score as Zimbabwe recovered from a shaky start to reach 344 for eight at stumps against hosts Sri Lanka on the opening day of the one-off test at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka's spin spearhead Rangana Herath struck early as Zimbabwe were reduced to 38-3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

But left-handed Ervine, who hit his second test hundred, compiled two half-century partnerships with Sikandar Raza (36) and Malcolm Waller (36) to lead the fightback for Zimbabwe, who beat Sri Lanka 3-2 in the recent one-day international series.

Left-arm spinner Herath finished as the most successful bowler with four wickets for 106 Sri Lanka, who were playing the first match under new test captain Dinesh Chandimal.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Mark Heinrich

