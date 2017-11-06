Sri Lanka drop Mendis, Silva for India tests

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka have dropped batsmen Kusal Mendis and Kaushal Silva from the squad for the three-test series in India, starting next week, while fit-again all-rounder Angelo Mathews has returned from injury.

FILE PHOTO - Sri Lanka's Kaushal Silva plays a shot during the second day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Colombo October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Seamer Nuwan Pradeep was also omitted from the side that beat Pakistan 2-0 in the United Arab Emirates with all-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka drafted into the 15-man squad for the series against the world’s top-ranked test team.

Widely regarded as Sri Lanka’s future batting mainstay in the longest format, Mendis totalled just 58 in four innings against Pakistan. Silva also had an underwhelming series and managed 67 runs in the two tests.

Former captain Mathews missed the series against Pakistan with a calf strain and will add some experience and solidity to the middle order against India, who blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the away series earlier this year.

Kolkata’s Eden Garden will hosts the opening match of the three-test series which will be followed by three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 matches between the neighbours.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Roshen Silva