#Sports News
June 28, 2017 / 4:13 AM / a month ago

Cricket - Sri Lanka's Malinga gets suspended ban for media comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Cricket - Pakistan & Sri Lanka Nets & Press Conferences - Sophia Gardens - June 11, 2017 Lasith Malinga during nets Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has received a suspended one-year ban after pleading guilty to comments he made to the media in breach of his contract, the country's cricket board has said.

The 33-year-old's sanction will be suspended for six months and he would also lose 50 percent of his match from the next one-day international he plays in case of a similar breach, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

After his return from the Champions Trophy, Malinga had twice breached the terms of his contract by making statements to the media without the prior written consent of the board's Chief Executive Officer, SLC had said while launching a disciplinary inquiry against the fast bowler.

Malinga has been named in the 13-man squad for Sri Lanka's first two ODIs against Zimbabwe at home. The African nation will play five ODIs and a lone test on their tour.

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Nic Pothas has been named Sri Lanka's interim coach after Graham Ford stepped down last week.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

