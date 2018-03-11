Sri Lanka's Chandimal receives two-match suspension for slow over-rate

(Reuters) - Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will miss the team’s next two Twenty20 internationals after being found guilty of a serious over-rate offence during Saturday’s victory over Bangladesh, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Third Test Match - Pallekele, Sri Lanka - August 14, 2017 - Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal reacts after they losing the final test match and the test series against India. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka were four overs short of their target within the allocated time, leading to the players being fined 60 percent of their match fees while Chandimal received two suspension points, in accordance with ICC regulations.

“Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Chandimal’s side was ruled to be four overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Chandimal pleaded not guilty to the offence, and, as such, Mr Broad announced his decision following a hearing that took place on Sunday afternoon...”

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that all-rounder Thisara Perera will replace wicketkeeper-batsman Chandimal as captain for Sri Lanka’s matches against India and Bangladesh on March 12 and March 16 respectively.

Bangladesh were also found to be one over short of their target, with captain Mahmudullah being fined 20 percent of his match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate while his players were fined 10 percent.