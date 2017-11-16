Kolkata rain delays toss in India v Sri Lanka opener

KOLKATA (Reuters) - Light rain has delayed the toss and start of play in the first test between India and Sri Lanka at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A woman labourer dries her clothes on the seats of the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wet weather has been forecast for the first three days and rain began to fall 15 minutes before the scheduled toss.

Nagpur and Delhi host the other matches of the three-test series, which will be followed by three one-dayers and as the same number of Twenty20 Internationals between the neighbours.

