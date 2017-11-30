Factbox - India vs. Sri Lanka 3rd test in Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Factbox on the third and final test between India and Sri Lanka beginning at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday:
Test ranking: 1
Captain: Virat Kohli
Coach: Ravi Shastri
Squad: Kohli, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.
Recent form:
Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in three-match away series
Beat Australia 2-1 in four-match home series
Beat Bangladesh in one-off home test
Beat England 4-0 in five-match home series
Beat New Zealand 3-0 in three-match home series
Test ranking: 6
Coach: Nic Pothas
Captain: Dinesh Chandimal
Squad: Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Roshen Silva.
Recent form:
Beat Pakistan 2-0 in two-match away series
Lost to India 3-0 in three-match home series
Beat Zimbabwe in one-off home test
Drew with Bangladesh 1-1 in two-test home series
Lost to South Africa 3-0 in three-match away series
Head to head:
Total: 43
India wins: 20
Sri Lanka wins: 7
Draws: 16
In India:
Total matches: 19
India wins: 11
Draws: 8
Previous Meeting at Ferozeshah Kotla:
Dec 10-14, 2005 : India won by 188 runs
Last five tests between the sides:
Nagpur, Nov 2017 - India won by innings and 239 runs
Kolkata, Nov, 2017 - Drawn
Pallekele, Aug, 2017 - India won by an innings and 171 runs
Colombo, Aug, 2017 - India won by an innings and 53 runs
Galle, Aug 2017 - India won by 304 runs
Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien