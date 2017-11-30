Factbox - India vs. Sri Lanka 3rd test in Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Factbox on the third and final test between India and Sri Lanka beginning at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday:

INDIA

Test ranking: 1

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Squad: Kohli, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.

Recent form:

Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in three-match away series

Beat Australia 2-1 in four-match home series

Beat Bangladesh in one-off home test

Beat England 4-0 in five-match home series

Beat New Zealand 3-0 in three-match home series

SRI LANKA

Test ranking: 6

Coach: Nic Pothas

Captain: Dinesh Chandimal

Squad: Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Roshen Silva.

Recent form:

Beat Pakistan 2-0 in two-match away series

Lost to India 3-0 in three-match home series

Beat Zimbabwe in one-off home test

Drew with Bangladesh 1-1 in two-test home series

Lost to South Africa 3-0 in three-match away series

Head to head:

Total: 43

India wins: 20

Sri Lanka wins: 7

Draws: 16

In India:

Total matches: 19

India wins: 11

Draws: 8

Previous Meeting at Ferozeshah Kotla:

Dec 10-14, 2005 : India won by 188 runs

Last five tests between the sides:

Nagpur, Nov 2017 - India won by innings and 239 runs

Kolkata, Nov, 2017 - Drawn

Pallekele, Aug, 2017 - India won by an innings and 171 runs

Colombo, Aug, 2017 - India won by an innings and 53 runs

Galle, Aug 2017 - India won by 304 runs