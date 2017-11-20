India set Sri Lanka 231 for win after Kohli hundred

KOLKATA (Reuters) - India declared their second innings on 352 for eight, setting Sri Lanka a target of 231 in a little more than a session to post their maiden victory on the fifth and final day of the opening test on Monday.

India captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 104 for his 18th test hundred and immediately declared half an hour before tea after hitting a six to get to three figures.

Suranga Lakmal was the pick of Sri Lanka’s bowlers and picked up 3-93 after his four-wicket haul in the first innings.