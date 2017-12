NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India declared their second innings on 246 for five, setting Sri Lanka 410 to win the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday.

Cricket - India v Sri Lanka- Third Test Match - Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi - December 5, 2017 - Sri Lanka players, wearing face masks, celebrate the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Stringer

Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Virat Kohli (50) and Rohit Sharma (50 not out) hit half-centuries for the hosts who are 1-0 up in the three-test series.