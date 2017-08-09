FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Cricket - India draft in Patel as Jadeja's replacement for Pallekele
#Sports News
August 9, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 5 days ago

Cricket - India draft in Patel as Jadeja's replacement for Pallekele

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Axar Patel bowls in the nets during a practice session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Kanpur, India, October 10, 2015.Adnan Abidi

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will replace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian team for the third and final test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, the Indian cricket board said on Wednesday.

Shortly after bowling India to a comprehensive victory in the Colombo test on Sunday that gave the tourists an unassailable 2-0 series lead, Jadeja was suspended for the Pallekele match having accumulated six demerit points inside a 24-month period.

During Sri Lanka's second innings, Jadeja fielded a ball off his own bowling and threw it at batsman Malinda Pushpakumara "in a dangerous manner", according to the on-field umpires.

The 23-year-old Patel, like Jadeja a left-arm spinner, has played 30 one-day internationals and must beat left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to the second spinner's place to make his test debut in the dead rubber.

Jadeja is currently the top ranked test bowler as well as top test all-rounder but Ravichandran Ashwin remains India's spin spearhead.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford

