FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 27, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Australia's Hazlewood keen to keep the wood on Amla

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is keen to continue holding the upper hand over South Africa batsman Hashim Amla when the sides begin their four-test series in Durban on Thursday.

Hazlewood dismissed Amla five times when South Africa beat Australia away in a three-test series in November 2016, including a golden duck in the first test in Perth.

“I had some good success against him in Australia and hopefully with these conditions pretty similar to those, I can get on top of him early and put that pressure back on him,” Hazlewood’s told Cricket Australia website (cricket.com.au).

“It’s a great feeling having the wood on a batsman and I think the batter feels that as well. Through the series they know that that bowler is always going to come straight on when they come out to bat and it’s a bit of extra pressure, you just know you’ve got the wood on them.”

The 34-year-old Amla, seventh in the world test batting rankings, will be playing in his 114th test.

He scored three 50s in January’s three-test series against India but was dismissed cheaply in his other three innings.

Hazlewood, 27, took 21 wickets to help Australia regain the Ashes with a 4-0 home series win over England.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.