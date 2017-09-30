FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket - Obdurate Mominul leads Bangladesh fightback
#Sports News
September 30, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 19 days ago

Cricket - Obdurate Mominul leads Bangladesh fightback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa(Reuters) - Mominul Haque provided stout resistance and was 72 not out as Bangladesh moved to 218 for four at lunch on the third day of the first test against South Africa on Saturday.

Mahmudullah was 26 not out after the visitors lost only one wicket in the morning session when new cap Andile Phelekwayo bagged his first test scalp.

A sharp diving catch from wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock snared Tamim Iqbal for 39, edging a ball from the medium-pacer down the leg side.

Bangladesh, who were 127-3 overnight, trail South Africa by 278 runs. The home side declared on the second day on 496 for three.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond

