FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket - South Africa in charge against Bangladesh
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 30, 2017 / 3:58 PM / in 19 days

Cricket - South Africa in charge against Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa (Reuters) - South Africa lost both openers but were still 230 runs ahead of Bangladesh at the close on the third day of the first test when bad light stopped play on Saturday.

The home side will resume the fourth day on 54 for two after dismissing Bangladesh for 320 shortly after tea.

Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram, who scored 296 runs between them in the first innings, were out early in the second but the home side were still firmly in command with Hashim Amla (17) and Temba Bamuva on three at the crease at stumps.

Bangladesh started the day on 127-3 with Mominul Haque going on to score 77 and Mahmudullah making 66 before playing on to a rising delivery from Morne Morkel and seeing his stumps tumble over. The pair helped Bangladesh to avoid the follow-up but soon after reaching the target the visitors collapsed with their last five wickets going down for a paltry 28 runs.

Keshav Maharaj returned the best bowling figures of 3-92 with two wickets each for South African seamers Kagiso Rabada and Morkel on a flat track that has been batsman-friendly in a high-scoring game.

South Africa scored 496 for three declared in their first innings.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.