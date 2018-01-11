Factbox - South Africa v India, second test, Pretoria

(Reuters) - Factbox ahead of the second test between South Africa and India that starts in Pretoria on Saturday:

Cricket - India v South Africa - First Test cricket match - Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - 05/01/2018. South Africa's Vernon Philander is bowled out by India's Mohammed Shami. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Schedule (times GMT):First test Jan 5-9: South Africa won by 72 runsSecond test Jan 13-17 (0800) Centurion, PretoriaThird test Jan 24-28 (0800) Wanderers, Johannesburg

SOUTH AFRICATest ranking: SecondCaptain: Faf du PlessisCoach: Ottis GibsonTop ranked test batsman: Hashim Amla (10)Top ranked test bowler: Kagiso Rabada (1)

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

Last five tests

England Manchester Lost by 177 runs Bangladesh Potchefstroom Won by 333 runs Bangladesh Bloemfontein Won by an innings and 254 runs Zimbabwe Port Elizabeth Won by an innings and 120 runsIndia Cape Town Won by 72 runs

INDIA

Test ranking: FirstCaptain: Virat KohliCoach: Ravi ShastriTop ranked test batsman: Virat Kohli (3)Top ranked test bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (3)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vija, Umesh Yadav

Last five tests

Sri Lanka Pallekele Won by an innings and 171 runs Sri Lanka Kolkata Match drawn Sri Lanka Nagpur Won by an innings and 239 runs Sri Lanka Delhi Match drawnSouth Africa Cape Town Lost by 72 runs

PREVIOUS RESULTSSouth Africa v India all testsMatches 34South Africa wins 14India wins 10Draws 10

South Africa v India in South AfricaMatches 18South Africa wins 9India wins 2Draws 7

PREVIOUS SERIES

1992/93 South Africa beat India 1-0 (three draws) 1996/97 India beat South Africa 2-1 1996/97 South Africa beat India 2-0 (one draw) 1999/00 India lost to South Africa 0-2 2001/02 South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw) 2004/05 India beat South Africa 1-0 (one draw) 2006/07 South Africa beat India 2-1 2007/08 India and South Africa drew 1-1 (one draw) 2009/10 India and South Africa drew 1-1 2010/11 South Africa and India drew 1-1 (one draw) 2013/14 South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw) 2015/16 India beat South Africa 3-0 (one draw).