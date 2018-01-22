Factbox - South Africa v India, third test

(Reuters) - Factbox ahead of the third test between South Africa and India starting in Johannesburg on Wednesday:

Schedule (times GMT):First test Jan. 5-9: South Africa won by 72 runsSecond test Jan. 13-17: South Africa won by 135 runsThird test Jan. 24-28 (0800) Wanderers, Johannesburg

SOUTH AFRICA

Test ranking: SecondCaptain: Faf du PlessisCoach: Ottis GibsonTop ranked test batsman: Hashim Amla (8)Top ranked test bowler: Kagiso Rabada (2)

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

Last five testsBangladesh Potchefstroom Won by 333 runs Bangladesh Bloemfontein Won by an innings and 254 runsZimbabwe Port Elizabeth Won by an innings and 120 runsIndia Cape Town Won by 72 runsIndia Pretoria Won by 135 runs

INDIA

Test ranking: FirstCaptain: Virat KohliCoach: Ravi ShastriTop ranked test batsman: Virat Kohli (2)Top ranked test bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (3)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vija, Umesh Yadav

Last five testsSri Lanka Kolkata Match drawn Sri Lanka Nagpur Won by an innings and 239 runs Sri Lanka Delhi Match drawnSouth Africa Cape Town Lost by 72 runsSouth Africa Pretoria Lost by 135 runs

PREVIOUS RESULTSSouth Africa v India all testsMatches 35South Africa wins 15India wins 10Draws 10

South Africa v India in South AfricaMatches 19South Africa wins 10India wins 2 Draws 7

PREVIOUS SERIES

1992/93 South Africa beat India 1-0 (three draws) 1996/97 India beat South Africa 2-1 1996/97 South Africa beat India 2-0 (one draw) 1999/00 India lost to South Africa 0-2 2001/02 South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw) 2004/05 India beat South Africa 1-0 (one draw) 2006/07 South Africa beat India 2-1 2007/08 India and South Africa drew 1-1 (one draw) 2009/10 India and South Africa drew 1-1 2010/11 South Africa and India drew 1-1 (one draw) 2013/14 South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw) 2015/16 India beat South Africa 3-0 (one draw)