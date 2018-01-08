FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philander bags career-best figures as South Africa beat India
January 8, 2018 / 4:09 PM / Updated a day ago

Philander bags career-best figures as South Africa beat India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Seamer Vernon Philander took career-best figures as rampant South Africa claimed a 72-run victory over India in a gripping first test at Newlands on Monday.

Set 208 for victory, India were skittled for 135 in 42.4 overs in their second innings on a lively wicket with Philander the chief destroyer, recording figures of 6-42 for his first five-wicket haul in tests since 2013.

India had looked to seize control of the test when they bowled South Africa out for 130 in the morning session, but found the home attack on the seamer-friendly wicket too much of a challenge.

South Africa are hosting India in a three-test series this month, with matches to come in Pretoria, starting on Saturday, and Johannesburg.

Reporting By Nick Said, Editing by William Maclean

