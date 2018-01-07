FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket - Rain washes out day three at Newlands in finely-balanced test
January 7, 2018 / 10:02 AM / a day ago

Cricket - Rain washes out day three at Newlands in finely-balanced test

Nick Said

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Rain washed out day three of the first test between South Africa and India on Sunday, preventing any chance of play in the finely balanced opener to the three-game series between the top two ranked sides in world cricket.

Cricket - India v South Africa - First Test cricket match - Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - January 7, 2018. Ground staff workers are seen as they try to sweep water on the pitch after play was delayed due to rain. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

South Africa were set to resume their second innings on 65 for two, a lead of 142 on what is a lively wicket offering plenty of assistance to the seamers.

Hashim Amla (four) and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada (two) are the not out batsmen who will now wait until Monday to resume their innings, with no rain forecast for the remainder of the game.

South Africa were bowled out for 286 in their first innings, before restricting India to 209 in reply.

The home side have confirmed that fast bowler Dale Steyn will miss the remainder of the test, and possibly the series, with a heel injury, leaving them with three seamers with which to bowl India out in the second innings if they are to win the match.

The teams are meeting in a three-test series this month with matches in Pretoria and Johannesburg to come.

Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis

