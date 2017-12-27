Hamstring injury pulls up De Kock

PORT ELIZABETH (Reuters) - South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock will not be able to do any fielding in the test against Zimbabwe and is an injury concern for the start of the series against India next week after scans on Wednesday revealed he had strained his right hamstring.

FILE PHOTO - Cricket - England vs South Africa - Fourth Test - Manchester, Britain - August 7, 2017 South Africa’s Quinton de Kock walks off after losing his wicket to England's Moeen Ali Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

De Kock pulled the muscle while batting on the opening day of the day-night test at St George’s Park and after being assessed was told to rest in a bid to be ready for the three-test series against India, that starts on Jan. 5, officials said.

De Kock suffered the injury running between the crease in his brief innings and did not come out to take his place behind the stumps later on Tuesday when Zimbabwe were put into bat after South Africa declared their first innings on 309-9.

Instead, AB de Villiers did wicketkeeping duty, having already being pressed into the captaincy when Faf du Plessis pulled out before the start of the test because of a bout of flu.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn’s return after a year out with injury was also postponed because of a viral infection.

South Africa are meeting Zimbabwe in a one-off test ahead of tours by India and Australia in the next three months.

South Africa, seeking to topple India as the top ranked test side, will be hoping De Kock, Du Plessis and Steyn will all be fit again next week ahead of the opening test at Newlands in Cape Town.