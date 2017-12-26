FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Du Plessis misses Zimbabwe test, de Villiers leads South Africa
Sections
Featured
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 26, 2017 / 8:03 AM / a day ago

Du Plessis misses Zimbabwe test, de Villiers leads South Africa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORT ELIZABETH (Reuters) - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will miss the Boxing Day test against Zimbabwe at St George’s Park because of a viral infection, Cricket South Africa said hours before the start of the day-night encounter. “Faf has been making steady progress from back and shoulder injuries and until last week was on track to make a comeback in this match,” said team manager Mohammed Moosajee.

Cricket - South Africa Press Conference - Manchester, Britain - August 3, 2017 South Africa's Faf du Plessis during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

”He developed a respiratory tract infection which delayed his recovery this week, and subsequently made it difficult for him to make a full recovery in time for the match.

“We are hopeful he will recover in time to lead the team for the first Test match against India starting in Cape Town on January 5.”

AB de Villiers, who makes a return to test cricket after almost two years, will skipper the side for the one-off test against Zimbabwe, the first to be played over four days and the first day-night affair in South Africa.

The test is a warm-up for the Proteas’ three-match home series against India in January and then four against Australia in March and April.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.