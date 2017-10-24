FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bishoo puts Zimbabwe in a spin as West Indies claim first test
October 24, 2017 / 4:18 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Bishoo puts Zimbabwe in a spin as West Indies claim first test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Devendra Bishoo provided an excellent display of leg spin to grab four wickets as West Indies eased to a 117-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first test in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Cricket - West Indies Nets - London, Britain - September 5, 2017 West Indies' Devendra Bishoo during nets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Bishoo took four for 105 in Zimbabwe’s second innings as the hosts were bowled out for 316, taking his haul for the match to nine for 184.

Zimbabwe had earlier been set a target of 434 for victory after West Indies were bowled out for 373 in their second innings after Roston Chase top-scored with 95.

Zimbabwe made a bright start with a 99-run opening partnership before Hamilton Masakadza (57) and Solomon Mire (47) lost their wickets in quick succession, followed by Craig Ervine and Sean Williams to go to tea on 159-4.

Brandan Taylor (73), recalled to the side for the series after an absence of three years, provided some stout resistance, but the home side’s hopes of victory were ended when he was run out as the eighth wicket to fall.

The second and final test will also be played in Bulawayo and starts on Sunday.

Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar

