FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cremer puts Zimbabwe on top in first test against Windies
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 21, 2017 / 3:33 PM / in 4 days

Cremer puts Zimbabwe on top in first test against Windies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (Reuters) - Captain Graeme Cremer took four wickets as Zimbabwe restricted West Indies to 219 all out on the opening day of the first test at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's Graeme Cremer celebrates bowling Canada's Balaji Rao during their ICC Cricket World Cup group A match in Nagpur February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Zimbabwe reached 19 for no loss in reply at the close with debutant opener Solomon Mire on 17 not out and his partner Hamilton Masakadza yet to get off the mark.

Cremer (four for 64) was the pick of the bowlers with his leg-breaks on a turning wicket and was superbly supported by all-rounder Sean Williams (three for 20) as eight of the West Indies wickets fell to spin.

Shai Hope was left stranded on 90 not out in the visitors’ innings as he ran out of partners, with the only other meaningful score coming from opener Kieran Powell (56).

Zimbabwe have recalled experienced batsman Brendan Taylor and seamer Kyle Jarvis for the first test of the two-match series.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.