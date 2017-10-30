FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Indies crawl to 78 for one in second test v Zimbabwe
October 30, 2017 / 3:20 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

West Indies crawl to 78 for one in second test v Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BULAWAYO (Reuters) - A cautious West Indies crawled to 78 for one in their first innings at the close on the second day of the second test against Zimbabwe on Monday.

The tourists took 49 overs, in which they hit six boundaries, to reach a score that left them with a first-innings deficit of 248 runs after they had bowled Zimbabwe out for 326.

Opener Kieran Powell was unbeaten on 43 from 123 balls, along with nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo, who has yet to score.

West Indies lost Kraigg Brathwaite (32 from 160 balls) 15 minutes before the close when he was caught by Hamilton Masakadza at slip off the bowling of Graeme Cremer.

Zimbabwe had resumed on 169 for four after a rain-hit opening day with Masakadza’s 147 anchoring their first innings. Sikandar Raza’s 80 allowed them to post a par score on a slow wicket that is taking turn.

West Indies won the first test at the same venue by 117 runs as they seek a first away test series victory since a 2-0 triumph in Bangladesh in 2012.

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond

