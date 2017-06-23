FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Rain cuts short Windies vs India ODI
June 23, 2017 / 8:43 PM / a month ago

Rain cuts short Windies vs India ODI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane compiled an opening partnership of 132 for India against West Indies before rain washed out the first one-day international in Trinidad on Friday.

India advanced to 199 for three off 39.2 overs before the skies opened over Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The match was drawn, but not before the Indian batsmen looked generally comfortable at the crease in the first of a five-match ODI series in the Caribbean.

Dhawan was particularly strong on the leg-side, scoring 87 off 92 balls before departing lbw to leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, while Rahane made 62, caught at mid-on when he miscued a slower ball from pace bowler Alzarri Joseph.

Virat Kohli (32) and M.S. Dhoni (9) were unbeaten when the weather intervened, while Bishoo, Joseph and captain Jason Holder picked up one wicket each for West Indies.

The second match is on Sunday at the same venue.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond

