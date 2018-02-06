FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 5:51 PM / a day ago

Muslim scholar Ramadan to remain in custody in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French judge decided on Tuesday to keep Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan in custody pending a possible trial for allegations of rape, a source with the prosecutor’s office said.

Ramadan, who denies the allegations, was notified on Friday that he would be the target of a full investigation and had been in detention since.

After a debate between his lawyers, prosecutors and magistrates, judges decided not to release him, taking the inquiry a step further.

Under French law, investigating magistrates can still decide not to hold a trial, depending on the evidence. Temporary custody is usually reserved for cases where the accused might be a flight risk.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Michel Rose

