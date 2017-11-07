Owner of indebted food group Agrokor opposes extradition from UK to Croatia

LONDON (Reuters) - Ivica Todoric, owner of Croatian food group Agrokor which is embroiled in a debt crisis, told a London court on Tuesday he would oppose being extradited from Britain to Croatia.

Agrokor’s owner Ivica Todoric, leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Todoric and 14 others are being investigated in Croatia over the circumstances that led to the debt crisis.

Todoric was arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police on a European arrest warrant issued by Croatia, police said earlier on Tuesday. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.