Croatian parliament to vote on new ministers on Friday

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia's ruling conservatives have secured a new parliamentary majority which will approve new ministers on Friday, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said late on Thursday.

The ruling HDZ party has struck a deal with the liberal Croatian People's Party (HNS), representatives of national minorities and some smaller parties to remain in power following a split between the HDZ and its former junior coalition partner, the centre-right Most ("Bridge") party, in April.

"Tomorrow I expect a vote on the new ministers in the parliament," Plenkovic told reporters.

The HNS party, which was divided over whether to support the conservatives, will run two ministries, construction and education. Four of its nine parliamentary deputies have declined to endorse the new majority.

"Now we want to turn to important issues ... economic prosperity and development," Plenkovic said.

New ministers will take charge of judicial affairs, internal affairs, energy and environment, labour and public administration.

The HDZ's deal with new partners has averted a second snap election in less than a year which analysts said would slow down reforms to improve the investment climate, growth prospects and an inflow of European Union development funds.