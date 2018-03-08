Coincheck to reimburse investors from next week after $530 million hack

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc plans to reimburse from next week investors who lost digital money in the late-January theft of $530 million (381 million pounds), it said on Thursday in a statement.

Coincheck CEO Koichiro Wada (L) and Chief Operating Officer Yusuke Otsuka bow during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The exchange also said it plans to resume services for some cryptocurrencies from next week. Coincheck froze all withdrawals of yen and cryptocurrencies following the heist, and resumed yen withdrawals last month.