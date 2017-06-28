FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Home Credit's Russian bank suspends IT systems after cyber attack
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 28, 2017 / 9:53 AM / a month ago

Home Credit's Russian bank suspends IT systems after cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian consumer lending arm of Czech group Home Credit said on Wednesday it had suspended all its IT systems after being hit by a cyber attack.

The bank was one of several victims caught up in a global cyber attack on Tuesday, which infected computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms. [nL8N1JO3X6]

"In light of the cyber attack ... Home Credit Bank has decided to suspend the work of all its IT systems until a thorough investigation has been completed," it said in a statement.

No customer data was lost, it said, and banking and payments operations had not been affected because they do not run on standard operating systems.

Home Credit closed all of its Russian branches on Tuesday after the cyber attack in which employees found themselves locked out of their computers with the virus demanding a $300 ransom. [nR4N1IH003]

Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.