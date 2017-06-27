FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 27, 2017

Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.

"I can confirm that our employees are experiencing difficulties in various geographies. We are investigating the issue," spokeswoman Heidi Hauer said on Tuesday.

Companies including shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk and Russian oil producer Rosneft said their systems had been hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

