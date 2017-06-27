FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 27, 2017 / 4:49 PM / a month ago

Cyber attacks affect some radiation checks at Ukraine's Chernobyl site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Some radiation checks at the Chernobyl nuclear disaster site in Ukraine were being carried out manually on Tuesday after a wave of cyber attacks that hit Ukrainian institutions affected operations there, a state agency said.

"Due to the temporary disconnection of Windows systems, radiation monitoring of the industrial site is being carried out manually," the state agency that oversees the Chernobyl exclusion zone said in a statement.

A representative of the agency told Reuters only the radiation checks on personnel entering and leaving the zone were being done manually, while all other radiation monitoring was being carried out as normal.

"All technology systems of the station are working as normal," the agency said.

Reporting by Matthias Williams and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones

