FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Myanmar
Markets
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Sports News
January 16, 2018 / 1:07 PM / a day ago

Greipel claims emotional Tour Down Under stage win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - German Andre Greipel snatched his 148th professional victory when he claimed an emotional win in the Tour Down Under opening stage on Tuesday.

The Lotto-Soudal rider, whose mother died last month, edged past Australian Caleb Ewan with 50 metres left as world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia took third place.

“I think my whole career is dedicated to her,” Greipel said of his mother.

Greipel now has one more professional career victory than Briton Mark Cavendish, who is not taking part in the first World Tour (elite) race of the season.

Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.