5 days ago
Team Sky's Rowe breaks leg in rafting trip
PicturesReuters TV
#Sports News
August 9, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 5 days ago

Team Sky's Rowe breaks leg in rafting trip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 14-km (8.7 miles) individual time-trial Stage 1 - Duesseldorf, Germany - July 1, 2017 - Team Sky rider Luke Rowe of Britain starts the stage.Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Team Sky rider Luke Rowe has broken his right leg during a white-water rafting trip and is set for a lengthy lay-off, the team said in a statement.

The 27-year-old, who sustained fractures to his tibia and fibula, has began his recovery process in Cardiff after undergoing a surgery.

"My brother Matt is getting married and so I was away with family and friends for his 'stag party'," Rowe said in the team statement.

"On the first morning we went whitewater rafting. I jumped down into the water but landed in a shallow section on my right leg.

"Being a bike rider you get in a lot of scrapes and you get used to injuries, but I knew straightaway that it was a bad one."

His coach Rod Ellingworth called it a "serious injury".

"An injury like this is a test of character for anyone, but character is something Luke has plenty of," Ellingworth said.

Rowe, Team Sky's road captain, rode on with a broken rib during the opening stage of the Tour de France to help Chris Froome win the title last month.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

