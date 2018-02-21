FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 21, 2018 / 10:22 AM / a day ago

Cycling - Cavendish out of Abu Dhabi Tour with suspected shoulder injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Briton Mark Cavendish abandoned the Tour of Abu Dhabi after sustaining a possible shoulder injury in a crash, his team said on Wednesday.

“He went down in the neutral zone, falling on the same shoulder he broke last year,” Team Dimension Data said.

“He got up and chased back to the peloton but had to abandon soon after.”

Cavendish suffered a right shoulder blade fracture at the end of the fourth stage of last year’s Tour de France.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.