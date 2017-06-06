Bouwman upsets sprinters teams to win Dauphine stage 3

TULLINS, France (Reuters) - Koen Bouwman of the Netherlands won the third stage of the Criterium du Dauphine after a six-man breakaway held off the sprinters' teams to go all the way on Tuesday.

Bouwman (Lotto JumboNL) outsprinted Lithuanian Edvaldas Siskevicius (Delko-Marseille Provence KTM) at the end of the 184-km ride from Le-Chambon-sur-Lignon. Frenchman Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won the sprint of the peloton, 11 seconds back.

Belgian Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) retained the overall leader's yellow jersey ahead of Wednesday's fourth stage, a 23.5-km time trial between La Tour du Pin and Bourgoin-Jallieu.