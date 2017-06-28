Armstrong criticises Tour organisers for Ullrich snub

File photo: Lance Armstrong of the U.S. (C) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015.

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong on Wednesday hit out at Tour de France organisers for not inviting former champion Jan Ullrich, who admitted to doping, to the start of the race in his native Germany.

"Rolling out the red carpet for the likes of Jalabert, Virenque, Hinault (and many others) yet not inviting Jan? Pfft," Armstrong said on Twitter. He ended the tweet with an expletive.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour titles that he won from 1999-2005 for doping. Ullrich won the race in 1997.

Tour organisers declined to comment.