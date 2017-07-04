Cavendish out of Tour with broken shoulder

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 207.5-km Stage 4 from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg to Vittel, France - July 4, 2017 - Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish of Britain.

VITTEL, France (Reuters) - Britain's Mark Cavendish has pulled out of the Tour de France with a broken shoulder blade after crashing heavily following a clash with world champion Peter Sagan in Tuesday's fourth stage, his Dimension Data team told Reuters.

The 32-year-old Cavendish was elbowed off balance by Sagan near the finish of the 207.5-km ride from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, as the Briton was trying to force his way between the Slovak and the safety barrier.

Sagan was disqualified from the Tour by the race jury.