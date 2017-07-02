FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
July 2, 2017 / 2:45 PM / a month ago

Froome crashes during Tour de France stage two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - Training ahead of the weekend's start - Duesseldorf, Germany - June 30, 2017 - Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain leaves the team bus prior to a training session.Benoit Tessier

LIEGE, Belgium (Reuters) - Defending Chris Froome crashed during the second stage of the Tour de France, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf to Liege on Sunday.

Team Sky rider Froome hit the deck with about 30km left but got back on his bike with the right side of his shorts torn, helped by team mates Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Nieve and Christian Knees.

Another main contender, France's Romain Bardet, was also involved in the pile-up.

After a brief chase with other riders caught up in the crash, which happened when a rider hit the ground at the front of the peloton, Bardet and Froome made it back to the main pack.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

